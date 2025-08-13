FREEHOLD — A State Police trooper has admitted to trying to arrange a chance to sexually assault a child in Freehold last year.

Shane Dempsey, of Brick, was suspended without pay after his arrest in July 2024.

https://nj1015.com/tags/brick

At that point, he had been a working trooper for seven years.

Now, the 32-year-old Dempsey faces a recommended seven year prison term.

NJ state trooper showed up in work vehicle to meet ‘young teen’

Earlier in 2024, an undercover detective from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was

monitoring the social media app, Whisper.

They were contacted by a user, later identified as Dempsey.

The trooper, believing the detective to be a 14-year-old girl, tried to solicit sexually explicit images and also offered to pay money in exchange for a sex act.

Dempsey arrived in his police-issued vehicle expecting to meet up with a teen and was taken into custody.

Read More: NJ police trooper accused of trying to sexually assault teen girl

Monmouth County courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ trooper pleads guilty to attempted sexual assaut (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Demsey fired as trooper, banned from public employment

In Monmouth County Superior Court last week, Dempsey pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree official misconduct.

During the hearing, Judge Henry Butehorn ordered that Dempsey be fired and permanently banned from public employment in New Jersey.

Sentencing was tentatively set for Friday, Nov. 21.

The state would recommend a term of seven years, including two of which Dempsey must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

He would also be required to register as a sex offender and be under parole supervision for life.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom