NJ travelers have choices: Which airports are the best?

A new study conducted by the travel and lifestyle website thepointsguy.com rates Newark airport as the 34th best in the country.

Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz says their study found Newark has one big problem.

"Delays really do pile up there and sometimes that's something that people want to think about when choosing what airport to fly in and out of," he said.

Newark was rated 4th-best for amenities, lounges and restaurants and quality of life.

Also troubling, Mayerowitz says Newark's ranking has fallen six spots from the previous year.

Among other area airports, Philadelphia International came in 18th, JFK was 22nd and LaGuardia 45th.

"Those of us in the Northeast were actually lucky in that we do have a choice in airports. There's still many people who will choose Newark over JFK, particularly if you live in New Jersey," he said.

The top 5 airports, according to the study:

1. San Diego International

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International

3. Portland ( Oregon ) International

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

5. Sacramento International

The full rankings are at: https://thepointsguy.com/BestAirports

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5