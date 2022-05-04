NJ Transit riders save money with Monmouth Park package this season

NJ Transit train (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

NEWARK — Horse racing returns to Monmouth Park Racetrack starting Saturday, May 7 and now New Jersey Transit wants to help people get there with a great deal.

Rail service for the 2022 racing season begins this Saturday with a great discount package from NJ Transit.

Customers can take North Jersey Coast Line trains to Monmouth Park Station when the track is open for live racing, which runs through Sept. 18.

Round-trip transportation, a general admission, and an official racing program are all included in NJ Transit's Monmouth Park Package, which costs only the price of the round-trip fare plus $3.50. That will save customers a total of $6.50 off the face value if purchased separately.

Ticket packages can be purchased from a ticket vending machine or at any NJ Transit train station ticket office. The package is available from all NJ Transit train stations, except Atlantic City Rail Line stations.

Monmouth Park Packages cannot be purchased on board trains or with the NJ Transit Mobile App.

NJ TRANSIT rail service to Monmouth Park will operate on the following days:

    • Fridays: June 3 thru Sept. 2
    • Saturdays: May 7 thru Sept. 17
    • Sundays: May 8 thru Sept. 18
    • All Mondays in August: Aug. 1 to 29
    • Holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day

