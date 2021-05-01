Derby long-shot has New Jersey ties

At this year's Kentucky Derby, New Jersey will be well represented with the number 12 horse Helium . Helium is a derby contender owned by Leonard and Lois Green and DJ stable LLC. The stable has been part of Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey for nearly four decades. The very successful DJ Stable LLC has won almost 500 races at Monmouth Park from claiming races to the big grade stakes.

Leonard Green was recently given the Raines Award, which honors recipients for their professionalism, integrity and service to thoroughbred racing and is only given to the very best in the thoroughbred racing community. The Green's horses have been racing at tracks throughout the world and now they are ready to put their 50/1 shot horse, Helium, against the best thoroughbreds in the world.

Helium is a long shot but he's been in great hands as the young bay colt is being trained by Mark Casse. Mark Casse has won over 186 million dollars in lifetime earnings and won over 3000 races. Helium has won three graded races, graded races is what qualifies the horse in race in the coveted Kentucky Derby.

Be aware the Helium has not raced since March 6 and was listed as a huge long-shot to win, place or show. It's good to see New Jersey being well represented in the Kentucky Derby. I will be rooting for Helium and wishing a big upset victory at the Kentucky Derby to New Jersey's DJ Stable LLC and Leonard and Lois Green.