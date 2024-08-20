NJ Transit offering students big savings for fall semester

🚉 Bus, rail and light rail users benefit

🚉For both full-time and part-time college students

🚉Tough summer for NJ Transit

NEWARK — Back-to-school expenses can add up: books, furniture, clothes and more.

But for the fall semester, New Jersey college students will get a break in the transportation category. NJ Transit is offering savings for bus, rail and light rail users.

Full-time and part-time students will get one month free when they buy three months — it’s part of the continuation of its Student Pass discount program. Along with the promotion, commuting students are eligible for a 25% Student Pass discount for rail, bus or light rail passes when going through the agency’s mobile app.

A school has to offer the Student Pass registration via their student portal for people to snag the deal — this is for verification purposes. From there, the student will see the option on the app.

The promotion saves students over 60% on transportation costs throughout the semester, NJ Transit says in a statement.

The list of participating schools and step-by-step guidance can be found here.

Is it worth it?

For students heavily reliant on public transportation, this is something not worth passing up on.

But it comes as no secret that this summer has been a nightmare for NJ Transit: Delays, cancellations, a fare hike and a recent corporate tax to aid NJ Transit's finances.

