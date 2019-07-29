NJ Transit mystery: Dead body found under tracks

NEWARK — NJ Transit police discovered a dead body under a railroad bridge on Monday night.

The adult male's body was found by an NJ Transit police community outreach patrol under the tracks near Broad Street and Division Street near the Broad Street station, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson. The body was found after sunrise, but Thompson did not have an exact time.

Thompson did not know how long the body might have been there or how the man died.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation and said a medical examiner will conduct an examination.

The recovery of the body had no impact on the morning commute.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5