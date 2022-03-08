NJ Transit Morris & Essex Line suspended indefinitely by storm

Most service on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line and Gladstone Branch was suspended during the morning commute and the prospects for the afternoon commute remain up in the air.

Wind gusts as a line of thunderstorms moved across New Jersey Monday night are being blamed for toppling a catenary pole in Maplewood blocking the tracks.

"It will take some time to repair the severe damage to the catenary pole, the support for that pole and wires," NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder told New Jersey 101.5. "There is no estimated time of repairs at this time, our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make the needed repairs."

NJ Transit worker clears away a tree along the Morris & Essex Line 3/8/22 NJ Transit worker clears away a tree along the Morris & Essex Line 3/8/22 (NJ Transit) loading...

Cross honoring in effect

Morris and Essex and Gladstone tickets/passes are being cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines, NJ Transit buses, private carrier services and PATH at 33rd Street and Hoboken.

Snyder said there are some Morris and Essex trains operating east out of Hackettstown and joining the Montclair Boonton line for service to Hoboken getting around the storm damage.

Crews work on a fallen cantenary pole in Maplewood on the Morris & Essex Line Crews work on a fallen catenary pole in Maplewood on the Morris & Essex Line (NJ Transit) loading...

Fallen catenary pole on the Morris & Essex Line near Maplewood 3/8/22 Fallen catenary pole on the Morris & Essex Line near Maplewood 3/8/22 (NJ Transit) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.