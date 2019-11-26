NJ Transit data: more than a third less trains cancelled in 2019

New Jersey Transit has released data showing how often its trains have been delayed or cancelled in the last three years.

The data shows cancellations have dropped significantly from a year ago but that hundreds of trains are still cancelled each month.

According to the NJ Transit "performance dashboard," there have been 35% fewer train cancellations in 2019 versus 2018, while service has been restored along the Atlantic City Line, Princeton Dinky service and Raritan Valley Line One-Seat Ride to New York.

The information released Tuesday dates back to the beginning of 2017. It was in response to an executive order issued in August by Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy has made reforming the agency one of his central goals. But, he's faced criticism as train riders have endured increasing delays and cancellations in recent years.

The agency has said those are due to a variety of factors including an engineer shortage and federally mandated safety upgrades.

