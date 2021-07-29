So I was writing this sad story of alleged animal neglect in Asbury Park and I didn’t want to use the name of the town twice too close together. A ‘rep’ writers will call this. It occurred to me I didn’t know if the city had a nickname so I looked it up.

Oh boy does it. And a cool one at that.

Asbury Park is nicknamed the Dark City. Holy Batman that’s awesome!

So then I went down the rabbit hole. I found out a ton of NJ towns have nicknames; some history based, some funny and sarcastic. Here’s a brief list. Maybe you’ll find yours in here.

NJ towns and their nicknames

