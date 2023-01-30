NJ Top News Stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man

The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase

Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old Bridge that ended a police pursuit early on the morning of Nov. 9, 2022, and left victim Arturo Tlapa Luna dead.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ How long will gas prices keep rising in NJ?

New Jersey's mild winter is actually causing gas prices to rise

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ bill: Minors do community service where offense was committed

Assemblyman William Spearman said he crafted the bill after hearing concerns from a local mayor who was dealing with a park and monuments that had been destroyed by minors.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Still no snow

A mild start to the week. It will turn colder, but still no snow in the forecast.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

NJ Diners that are open 24/7