NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Training or abuse? Video leads to shutdown of Rahway, NJ facility

Video taken by a neighbor led the city of Rahway to take action that shut down Bubba Luv Training and Rescue immediately.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ moves to eliminate graduation test in high school

Education advocates say NJ students are tested too much, and want to eliminate standardized testing to graduate.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Suicidal at age 12: NJ woman shares story of survival

"I felt like a shell of who I used to be. I felt like there was no point in living anymore," Rebecca Coakley told New Jersey 101.5.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ The one thing likely to trigger a tax audit for NJ filers

NJ does audit tax returns, and they are usually looking for one thing.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ On a 'do not knock' registry in NJ? People can still knock

Being a part of your town's "do not knock" registry does not mean you'll never be bothered at home again.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.