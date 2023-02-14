NJ Top news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday.

⬛ Central Regional students charged criminally after teen suicide

In the days since 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life in Bayville, several teens face charges stemming from a fight caught on video. Others say this isn't the first time bullying allegations were mishandled.

⬛ Another N J school reports cyber-attack

Bridgewater-Raritan school officials confirm employee data was compromised in cyber attack

⬛ Timing not right for casino smoking ban, group argues

Lawmakers were told that a smoking ban is the right thing to do, but now is not the right time.

⬛ Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan

The whale was floating in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach late Monday afternoon.

⬛ For 4th year in a row, Atlantic City cancels St. Patrick's parade

The Atlantic City parade, which usually marches along the boardwalk, will not step off for the fourth year in a row because two factors: the condition of the 152-year-old structure and financial considerations.

