Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines.

Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach.

"The thing is the size of a school bus," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5.

He said representatives from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Manaquan Police and their Office of Emergency Management were present waiting for the whale to hit the beach.

NOAA's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office is aware of the latest whale and is investigating.

The beached whales have sparked debate among environmental groups about the role of the wind power industry and how they may be affecting whales and marine life.

