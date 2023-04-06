NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Underage drinking in NJ is a big problem – could this stop it?

A New Jersey lawmaker is sponsoring a bill to give police officers the right to once again stop minors from drinking beer and booze in public.

⬛ Study reveals major spike in pediatric suicidal behavior

And the findings don't even include the life-changing conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

⬛ NJ kids struggling to adjust to classroom learning - Report

The latest New Jersey School Performance Report shows disturbing attendance and behavioral trends after two years of remote learning

⬛ As deaths mount, NJ officials again call for wind energy pause

There has to be something that's contributing to a rash of marine mammal strandings along the New Jersey coastline, officials say. So, what is it?

⬛ Stockton University researches 'location-based' name change

A task force is asking for student input about changing Stockton University's name because he was a slave owner and a traitor to the United States.

⬛ NJ acts to defend transgender girl in West Virginia

NJ is asking a federal court to overturn a West Virginia law that bans transgender students from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.

