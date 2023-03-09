NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Is Gov. Murphy making money on offshore wind farms?

A conspiracy theory claims Gov. Murphy won't stop wind prep work despite whale deaths because he has investments in JECS Offshore.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Dad shoots wife, son inside Roxbury, NJ home, prosecutor says

Roxbury police were called to a home on Justine Place in the Succasunna section around 9 a.m. and found the bodies of Peter Ventricelli, 57, wife Kellie Ventricelli, 58 and their 15-year-old son Anthony inside.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Girl Scouts ask: Don't try to buy new sold-out cookies online

Buying the sold out Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie online may satisfy your sweet tooth but doesn't benefit the scouts and the activities funded by sales.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 28 NJ towns cited for discrimination against nonbinary residents

With the notices, each municipality is told that their marriage application violates the law and that such a violation could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Most common consumer scams in NJ - and how to protect yourself

Criminals are getting more sophisticated in ways to separate you from your money. Here is how to protect yourself in New Jersey.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.