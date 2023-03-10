NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Another sloppy night

Rain and snow will move into New Jersey tonight.

⬛ NJ lawmaker: We need more than wind and solar to save money

He accuses Gov. Phil Murphy of pushing an extreme green agenda that could backfire and cause a catastrophe

⬛ Big new tax deduction offered for NJ filers

Before you file your taxes, NJ is offering some big new deductions for education expenses. Don't forget to claim them.

⬛ NJ revokes, cancels nursing licenses after FL fake diploma bust

State officials say 20 nurses and another 26 people with temporary licenses are no longer allowed to work in the medical field, until their credentials are resolved.

⬛ Most common consumer scams in NJ - and how to protect yourself

Criminals are getting more sophisticated in ways to separate you from your money. Here is how to protect yourself in New Jersey.

