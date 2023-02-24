NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Bridge and tunnel tolls could go up (again) for NJ commuters

Rep Josh Gottheimer warns tolls could rise $2 at the GWB and Holland and Lincoln Tunnels with NYC congestion pricing

⬛ Perth Amboy stabbing leaves 11-year-old hurt, child in custody

A sixth grader was charged as a juvenile, stemming from the after school incident on Wednesday, blocks from Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy.

⬛ New charge filed against teen in Central Regional fight with Kuch

Four juveniles involved in a Feb. 1 incident with Adriana Kuch before the 14-year-old's suicide in Bayville have faced charges, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

⬛ Mental health absences for students? NJ considering it

One bill would put mental health on a list of state-recognized excused absences. Right now, physical illness isn't on that list.

⬛ NJ group: Dolphin euthanized after public pushed it back in water

The public is being urged to never push a stranded animal into deeper water.

