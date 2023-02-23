⚫️ Four juveniles were involved in an "incident" at Central Regional High School with Adriana Kuch

⚫️ The 14-year-old student took her own life two days later, prompting despair and anger in the community

⚫️ One of the juveniles now faced an additional charge, amid accusations of mishandled school bullying

BERKELEY — One of the four juveniles involved in a fight with the Bayville teenager who took her life days later now faces an additional charge, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Thursday.

An individual previously dealt one count of harassment was now also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault stemming from the Feb. 1 incident at Central Regional High School, Billhimer said.

Two other juveniles already faced conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, while the fourth was charged with aggravated assault, the prosecutor previously confirmed.

Adriana Kuch was found unresponsive at home by her family, two days after the fight inside the school that was videoed and shared to social media, as previously reported by various media outlets.

Central Regional High School (Berkeley Township NJ, Google Maps) Central Regional High School (Berkeley Township NJ, Google Maps) loading...

The additional charge was filed days after parents, students and graduates packed the high school's auditorium on Feb. 16, blasting administrators and the board of education for what they said was a failed response to vicious bullying and continued threatening behaviors at the school.

Amid the public outcry, Central Regional Schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned on Feb. 11, the school board previously announced, after making inflammatory remarks to the media about the Kuch family.

It has since been confirmed by a public relations firm hired by the district that Parlapanides' contract terms remained in effect and he was still on the payroll.

"He is on paid administrative leave pursuant to the terms of his employment contract and as required by law," a written response to New Jersey 101.5 said.

Acting Schools Superintendent Douglas Corbett last week wrote an open letter to the community, thanking those who attended the board meeting and outlining what he said were initiatives as the district tried to “learn from this tragedy.”

“Looking ahead, I will share more plans to improve the District’s programs to identify, prevent and respond to bullying cases, and to support students' emotional and social well-being,” Corbett said.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

