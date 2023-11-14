NJ teen babysitter charged with kidnapping toddler

✅ 16-year-old Akera Jones and a toddler from Vineland were initially reported missing

✅ The teen was later charged with kidnapping

A missing Vineland toddler was found in Philadelphia but the 16-year-old family friend now charged with his kidnapping remains on the run.

U.S. Marshals reunited 1-year-old Hakeem Hintzen with his mother, Takashi Hintzen, after he was spotted Monday afternoon in the Strawberry Banke section of Philadelphia with Akera Johns, 16. The pair was last seen in Vineland on Sunday and reported missing.

As the investigation continued, police upgraded the charges after learning Johns refused to return Hintzen to his mother on Saturday.

An offer to help gone wrong

Takashi Hintzen told 6 ABC Action News that Johns offered to take her son to a "play area" while she took a shower. When Takashi was done she went looking for her son, who was nowhere to be found.

Johns handed the boy off to someone who was able to contact police when she saw news coverage of herself, unnamed law enforcement told 6 ABC Action News. She is believed to still be in Philadelphia.

Johns is a black female, 5 feet 10 inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black/white slides as footwear. Her hair has red and black braids.

Vineland police asked anyone with information on her location to call them at 856-691-4111.

