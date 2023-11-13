🚨 Akera Johns, 16, and Hakeem Hintzen, 1, were last seen Sunday

🚨 They may be headed for Philadelphia

🚨 Police also named 8 people who have "close ties" to both

VINELAND — A teenage girl and a toddler went missing Sunday and may be headed to Philadelphia, according to Vineland police.

Hakeem Hintzen, 1, was last seen on Mays Landing Road in Vineland with 16-year-old family friend Akera Johns. The toddler was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and gray shoes. Hintzen was wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black/white slides as footwear. Her hair has red and black braids.

Vineland police also took the unusual step of listing the names of eight individuals who have “close ties” to both. The names are: Bernice Sawyer, Ebony Sawyer, Bernice Sawyer, Alayna Johns, Deon Sawyer, Lilrese Sawyer, Derrick Ellis and Kymirah Sawyer. The ties were not disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hintzen and Johnson to contact them at 856-696-1212 or 9-1-1.

