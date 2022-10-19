A Wall Township couple was arrested after their toddler daughter overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were each charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday night, police were called for a suspected overdose at a residence on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue.

Officers found the unresponsive young girl, not yet 2, with "lifesaving efforts already in progress," according to the prosecutor.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was alert on Wednesday and being monitored.

Santiago said it is believed the toddler had been playing with items that had been exposed to opioid drugs.

The details of the revived toddler come on the heels of an Ocean County mother being charged with aggravated manslaughter after toxicology results show her two-year-old son died of "acute fentanyl intoxication" in September.

White and Mistretta were being held at Monmouth County jail pending a detention hearing on Oct. 24, in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case was being investigated by the prosecutor’s office and the Wall Township Police Department.

Anyone with potential information can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Ty Hughes at 732-449-4500, ext. 1191.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

