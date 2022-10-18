LACEY — A 34-year-old township woman has been arrested and charged after "acute fentanyl intoxication" was ruled to be the cause of death for her 2-year-old.

Natalie Sabie was taken into custody on Oct. 14 and charged in connection with the death of her son.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Sabie called officers to her home on Sept. 7 because her son was unresponsive. Responding officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

An investigation revealed that Sabie was responsible for the child's care when he was found responsive, and that the child had access to illegal narcotics. Two other children resided in the home at the time, the prosecutor's office said.

"On October 12, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office received the toxicology report, which revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child's system," said Bradley Billhimer, county prosecutor. "Based upon this report, a forensic pathologist has made an initial determination that the child's cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication."

Sabie is currently lodged in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. She has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of fentanyl.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.