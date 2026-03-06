New Jersey has made it to that time of year nobody looks forward to. Well, at least at first they don't.

It's that dreaded clock change. And even though the "spring forward" is ultimately accepted thanks to the brighter evenings, it's not welcomed at all early on when it comes to getting our days started.

New Jersey, for example, is finally seeing some decent daylight as we start our day. But that all goes down the drain for a while early on with Daylight Saving Time.

ALSO READ: Why NJ should try something new and use Natural Daylight Time

Not only is it harder to get started with your day in the dark, we also lose that hour of sleep. And, the change happens over the weekend going into a Sunday.

That only makes it harder on Monday when we're in DST for the first time heading off to work or school. Not fun at all.

And it's why I believe the first week under DST that New Jersey schools and businesses should allow a grace period to help us adjust to the new time. Here's how that might look.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

15 minute steps

I know it'll never happen, but here's what I think schools and businesses should do. That first Monday, let the day start an hour late. Then on Tuesday, start it 15 minutes earlier.

By the time you get to Friday, you'll be fully adjusted to Daylight Saving Time. Instead of like ripping a big bandage off, we ease into it and slowly adjust ourselves to the new time.

Again, it'll never happen, but it's a thought. In my opinion, the best way to avoid all this is to simply pick one time to stay with (I vote Standard Time), and let us operate on Natural Daylight Time.

Alarm Clock Sleep Ugh upset Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.