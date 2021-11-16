Have you ever heard of Diggerland? Tucked out of the way in West Berlin, N.J. (Camden County), it is the ultimate playground for fans of trucks, construction equipment, and thrills.

Even a 5 year old kid can drive a real excavator at Diggerland. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Guests can operate a real excavator, drive a tractor, take a ride on a scissor lift, or get spun around on a number of truck-turned-thrill-ride attractions.

Diggerland's Spin Dizzy thrill ride. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Since Diggerland USA opened in 2014, they have steadily added new attractions and special events to boost offerings and attendance. In 2020, they debuted The Water Main, a water park connected to their main theme park with slides, pools, splash pads, and sunbathing areas.

Diggerland just announced via social media and email another big expansion for Summer 2022: a wave pool.

The new wave pool will feature "4-feet-high waves in various patterns" along with zero-depth entry. It will be flanked by additional "misting stations and water play elements" and new seating areas.

It's a great addition to the Diggerland park, cementing their position as a full-fledged, multi-day summer destination. The new wave pool area is being built over a field previously used by the park for their special seasonal events such as the Family Camp Out, Diggerfest, and Winterfest.

This field in the back corner of Diggerland USA used to be home to quaint, informal attractions like axe-throwing, barrel rolling, and cornhole. Soon to become Diggerland's new wave pool. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

The aquatic park addition will also include a "crossing activity pool" obstacle course, more cabanas, and expansion of poolside food service.

The overhead rendering posted by the park also depicts a new water slide tower next to the new wave pool. Park officials said that is a future expansion targeted for a 2023 opening.

Rendering of Diggerland USA's new wave pool, coming in Summer 2022. (Diggerland USA)

The last day for Diggerland rides and Winterfest for the 2021 season is Sunday, November 28.

Their Holi'DIG Drive-Thru Light Snow runs almost daily through Sunday, January 2.

There has been no announcement yet regarding 2022 opening dates for the theme park side of Diggerland USA. The water park and new wave pool attraction is scheduled to open for the season on May 21, 2022.

The Zarrow family highly recommend Diggerland for kids and kids-at-heart who love construction vehicles and trucks! Photo from November 2021. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey, and is always looking for fun family activities to enjoy around the Garden State. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest news and weather forecasts.

Amazing Theme Park Rides Based on Movies That Were Never Built