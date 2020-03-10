Before hopping on Tinder or Bumble searching for a date, just know that New Jersey is the 19th most dangerous state for online dating, according to a new report from HighSpeedInternet.com.

Staff researcher Veronica Merinda said the report was based on 2018 statistics for sexually transmitted diseases from the CDC, the number of cyber crime victims and the total amount of money lost to cyber crimes per resident.

She said last year in New Jersey, there were 94.7 victims per 100,000 people to cyber crime. The most dangerous state, Alaska, had 217.4 per 100,000 people). The safest state, Maine, had 62.2 victims per 100,000 people to cyber crime.

The total loss per resident in New Jersey was $8.95 to online cyber crime. In Alaska, it was $4.90. In Maine, it was $2.02.

Merinda said they looked at cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphillis per 100,000 people. In New Jersey, 512.5 people had one of these STDs.

She said singles need to be cautious. Know the signs of what might be a catfish or a scammer. Those are the ones who seem too good to be true, who say and do all the right things.

Never send any personal information to anyone who haven't met and definitely don't send money to them. either. She said if someone decides to meet an online date in person, make sure it's in a public place and let someone know where you are in case of an emergency.

Maine is the safest place for online dating, according to the report. West Virginia is the second safest followed by Vermont, Kentucky and New Hampshire. Alaska is the most dangerous state for online dating followed by Nevada, California, North Carolina and Maryland.

For a full report, click here.

