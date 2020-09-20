NJ teen with autism missing in North Jersey, police say

TEANECK — State Police have asked for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy with special needs.

Rashawn Ebanks, of Teaneck, has autism and is primarily non-verbal other than answering "yes" or "no," according to police.

He was last seen at his residence in the area of Schoonmaker Road on Saturday at about 10:30 p.m.

Police described Rashawn as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt with black shorts, carrying a grey backpack.

Police also said a previous time the boy went missing he was found at the Target in the Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

Anyone with information can contact the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600.

