NJ teen stabbed man over vape sale gone wrong, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A local teenager was accused of stabbing a man several times on Saturday, after a disagreement over a sale involving THC vaping cartridges.

Garret Latorre, 18, of Toms River got into a fight with two people in the parking lot of KMart and the Toms River Fitness Center on Route 37 eastbound, before stabbing the male victim in the stomach, chest and leg according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Latorre was seen leaving in a car, which police tracked to a Toms River address where they found Latorre with blood on his hands, according to the prosecutor.

Billhimer said police also found a knife and Latorre's bloody clothing.

Garret Latorre (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

The male who was stabbed, whose identity was not disclosed, was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Billhimer. He is recovering from successful emergency surgery and in stable condition.

Latorre was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in a quantity of less than one ounce. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

