NJ teen robbed of $420 cash after ordering drugs via app, cops say

MONTGOMERY — A teen who ordered drugs using an app was held up at gunpoint when he arrived to pick up his purchase.

When the teen arrived by car on Jan. 17, a man got into the front passenger seat and pointed a gun at him while a second man got in the back and demanded his wallet, cellular telephone, car keys and hat, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

Officials say the two robbers forced the teen into their silver BMW sedan driven by a woman, hit him in the head with the butt of the gun, put a ski mask over his head and drove him to an ATM where he withdrew $420 to hand the crooks.

Investigators determined that George C. Battle 4th, 18, of Lawrence was one of the three robbers. He was arrested on Wednesday. The other two remain at large.

Battle was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree luring. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

