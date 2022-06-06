NJ teen accused of setting fire in Walmart in Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teenager has been busted for setting a fire inside a Walmart on Friday evening, prompting a storewide evacuation.
Just after 7 p.m., Egg Harbor Township police responded to the store at 6801 Black Horse Pike for a reported fire within the Sporting Goods section.
Investigators found that a 13-year-old had intentionally set the fire, which caused property damage.
No injuries were reported.
The teen has been charged with aggravated arson, causing widespread damage and criminal mischief.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), email CID@ehtpd.com or visit the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers website.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
