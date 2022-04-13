Watch NJ teacher save third grade student from choking in East Orange classroom

EAST ORANGE — A fast-thinking teacher has been hailed a hero, after she saved a third-grade boy who was choking on a water bottle cap during class.

JaNiece Jenkins is seen on security camera footage from East Orange Community Charter School, helping her student and dislodging the cap by performing the "Heimlich maneuver."

The boy is seen trying to open up a bottle of water with his teeth — as the water then forcefully streams out, sending the cap into his throat.

NJ hero teacher (courtesy East Orange Community Charter School)

"Robert tried to get it out on his own, as he ran to the back of the classroom but he realized he could not breathe and he quickly ran to his teacher," a spokesperson for the school said.

NJ hero teacher (courtesy East Orange Community Charter School)

NJ hero teacher (courtesy East Orange Community Charter School)

Jenkins sprang calmly into action and was able to dislodge the cap, as seen in the video footage, courtesy East Orange Community Charter School:

Her quick reaction has been cheered well beyond New Jersey, as footage from the moment has gone viral on social media.

