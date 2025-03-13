NJ tax collector arrested on shoplifting charges at Wegmans

👮‍♂️ Police say New Jersey woman didn't pay for dozens of things

👮‍♂️ Used self-checkout line after being told not to

👮‍♂️ She was arrested at Wegmans

WEST AMWELL — A tax collector for a New Jersey town is accused of using the self-checkout lane to steal dozens of items from a Wegmans in Pennsylvania.

Gail Brewi, 60, of Warwick is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to police in Warrington, Pa.

She was arrested at the Warrington Wegmans on Feb. 8, police said.

According to police, Brewi had 48 items of merchandise in her shopping cart worth $225.98.

She tried to use the self-checkout line but was turned away for having too many items, police said.

While Brewi left to go to a different line, she went back to the self-checkout line to try again. She was told again that she couldn't use self-checkout.

Police said Brewi then scanned and paid for only 19 of the items. She took the rest of the items, worth $159.63, without paying, according to authorities.

She was arrested at the Wegmans and was released after being processed at the Warrington police station.

Brewi wears several hats for West Amwell Township; along with being tax collector, she also works in the township's affordable housing and construction departments.

A call to Brewi's office in West Amwell requesting comment was placed on hold and disconnected. Brewi did not return a voicemail left on Thursday.

