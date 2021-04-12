NJ swears by these home remedies for the common cold

pojoslaw

In this day and age it’s hard to believe that the common cold still exists. So when I woke up on Thursday with body aches I said to myself, “Well, I finally have the coronavirus.” I mean COVID-19, not just any coronavirus. I went for my requisite COVID test and when I found out I was negative I realized that I simply had a cold. But it’s been so long since I worried about anything besides COVID-19 I forgot how to treat a cold. I also forgot how annoying it can be and how very sick it can make you. And this was a really severe one. Severe cough, headaches, body aches, congestion, sinus pressure, and nonstop coughing. All. Night. Long.

I tried all the remedies that I’ve heard about my whole life and while I started to feel a little better, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to find out from our listeners about some home remedies they may have from their great grandmas. OK, so here’s what they told me. And these are what I will be trying for the next few days...

7 listener submitted home remedies for a cold

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

