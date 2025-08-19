I know a lot of people in New Jersey are struggling to find steady work right now, and it’s not easy.

That’s why I wanted to share something that could be a real opportunity for anyone looking to get their foot in the door: several major supermarkets are hosting walk-up job fairs on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grocery stores that are hiring in NJ

This isn’t just ShopRite.

It also includes:

Price Rite Marketplace

The Fresh Grocer

Gourmet Garage

Fairway Market

Stores across New Jersey and the Northeast will have hiring reps in person to talk to you with no appointment necessary, no application ahead of time, just walk in and introduce yourself.

They’re looking for all kinds of people. There could be something for you, whether you want to run a register, stock shelves, work in produce, or even step into a management track. They’ve got both part-time and full-time spots. And honestly, supermarkets can be a great place to start because you actually learn skills you can take anywhere.

The nice thing is these aren’t faceless chain stores. They tend to be more like locally owned, community-oriented places. They’re places where you’ll actually know the people shopping and working alongside you. That makes work feel less corporate and more friendly.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Give it a shot

I know job hunting can be discouraging, but this is one of those times where showing up could make a difference. No endless online applications, no waiting around to hear back from some computer system. Just walk in, meet someone face-to-face, and have a real conversation.

If you need extra hours, a fresh start, or you’re just looking to get back into the workforce, give it a shot. August 23, 11 to 2. Pick your closest ShopRite, Price Rite, Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, or Fairway and give it a try.

Sometimes these little opportunities turn into something bigger. And you won’t know unless you go for it.