NJ students in Philly meet Sylvester Stallone at ‘Rocky’ statue

PATERSON — Students from a North Jersey public school had a superstar sighting while on a field trip in Philadelphia where they met Sylvester Stallone.

On its Facebook page, Paterson public schools said students from Eastside High School this week encountered the actor outside the city's Museum of Art and took photos at the base of the statue dedicated to the iconic boxer played by Stallone in the "Rocky" movie franchise.

Stallone also shared video with the students on his own Instagram feed, writing "some of the GREATEST fans in the world! I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys!"

The actor and director teased a new project in a separate post right before he posed with the students.

Most recently, the "Rocky" star was back in his role as Rocky Balboa alongside Newark native, Michael B. Jordan in the spinoff/sequel movies "Creed" and "Creed 2."

