Which NJ stores are closed this Thanksgiving, which are open?

Over the past few years, retail stores have increasingly closed for Thanksgiving Day amid the popularity of online and app shopping, as well as the COVID pandemic interruption of in-person holiday deals.

“Black Friday” deals have also seemed to appear earlier each year — and 2022 is no exception, with several big retail chains launching in early October.

Major supermarkets and chain pharmacies appear to again be the last stores “standing” for Turkey Day with any hours of operation on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The following list will be updated, as more stores share their holiday hours.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

Since 2020, the retailer has stuck with the trend of closing its doors on Turkey Day, confirming the same for this year.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. open

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. open

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed (stores and distribution centers)

Black Friday: To be determined

"All of the company's store locations and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, allowing associates to spend the holiday with their families," the chain recently announced.

"Customers can shop online on Thanksgiving Day with stores re-opening on Black Friday."

Home Depot

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

Kohl's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the retail chain confirmed.

"Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App."

Lowe's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

"Lowe’s stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day to give associates and customers time to spend with their families, and will reopen on Friday, November 25 operating at regular business hours," a spokesperson confirmed, adding that the website, Lowes.com, would still be available throughout the day for customers.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

All 24 stores in NJ will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Marshall's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

Michaels

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Majority of stores closed, but varies by location

Black Friday: To be determined

“While the vast majority of our Gap Inc. stores (Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, select locations will be open. Black Friday hours will also vary by store,” a Gap Inc. spokesperson said in an email on Tuesday.

Customers should check with their local store or online at gap.com, oldnavy.com, bananarepublic.com, or athleta.com for store hours.

Stop & Shop

Thanksgiving: Closed at 3 p.m.

Black Friday: Regular hours of operation

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours of operation

Ulta

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: To be determined

“Keeping our associates at the heart of our decisions, we cherish the beauty of time spent with loved ones. To show our continued appreciation for our associates’ dedication, Ulta Beauty will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2022."

The Ulta Beauty website and app will be open for placing orders.

Walmart

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: To be determined

“All Walmart stores (Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets) will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022. This is just one way we are saying thank you to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year.”

Walgreens

Thanksgiving hours: Open; hours vary by location.

Black Friday hours: Regular hours of operation.

Wegmans

Thanksgiving hours: Open, reduced hours.

Black Friday: Regular hours of operation.

Whole Foods

Thanksgiving hours: Open, reduced hours.

Black Friday: Regular hours of operation.

