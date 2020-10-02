As I’ve been saying ever since they gave me a mic, actually even before that, the job of a law enforcement officer is never ending. They are truly never off-duty. This was certainly the case for New Jersey State Trooper Mark Formosa.

According to the NJSP Facebook page, Trooper Formosa was waiting to pick up his daughter from High School and he saw several students carrying a female bus driver off of a school bus. She was unresponsive. No heart beat and no breath. Trooper Formosa jumped into action. His actions administering CPR and remaining calm gave the woman a fighting chance as EMTs arrived and she was taken to the hospital.

Trooper Formosa is a shining example of one off the best law enforcement organizations in the nation. Proud to share stories of the everyday heroes serving our state in law enforcement.

