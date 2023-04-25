NJ spot turns bananas into incredibly delicious healthy desserts

Well, well, well, looks like we have a group of naysayers out there who believe that bananas don't qualify as a legitimate dessert.

Seriously, people? You're telling me that a naturally sweet and delicious fruit isn't worthy of being the final course of a meal? Allow me to educate you on why bananas are, in fact, a fantastic dessert option.

Sure, it may not have the same level of decadence as a slice of chocolate cake, but it's a whole lot healthier. Bananas are packed with potassium, fiber, and vitamins B6 and C. So not only will they satisfy your sweet tooth, but they'll also give your body a boost of nutrients.

That’s why the Original Banana Company in Laurel Springs is such a great idea. The shop, located at 823 West Atlantic Ave. in Laurel Springs, has been turning bananas into amazing dessert pops since last year. And people are eating it up.

It’s really simple and pretty ingenious, actually. According to bestofnj, The Original Banana Company dips their bananas in chocolate: regular or white, and then roll them in toppings like nuts, Fruity Pebbles, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Finally, each banana is put on a stick, wrapped in plastic, and frozen.

They also serve frozen chocolate-dipped pineapples decorated like donuts. Plus, the star of The Original Banana Company is their ice cream sandwich-like specialty, the UFO. It’s small-batch homemade ice cream with fresh banana and vanilla wafers sandwiched between two pieces of banana bread. Shall we say it’s a banana palooza?

Special occasions call for special fillings, too. For example, they may add crushed Red Hot cinnamon candies to the filling for Valentine’s Day, or pumpkin flavor for Halloween.

If you’re a banana freak like I am, you’ll appreciate turning nature’s ice cream into a delectable, healthy treat like this.

Bananas are the unsung heroes of the dessert world. They're healthy, versatile, convenient, and can be transformed into some seriously decadent treats. And the Original Banana Company has cornered the market on this fun idea. Stop in and try one soon!

