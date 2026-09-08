If the word Oktoberfest hasn't crossed your mind yet this year, the time has come for New Jersey residents to start thinking about it.

One Of New Jersey's Best Oktoberfest Celebrations

New Jersey has a lot of great Oktoberfest celebrations to choose from, but there is one I have been hearing about for years, and despite trying, I haven't been there yet.

And it's not for lack of trying. I tried to visit Oktoberfest in Smithville a few years back, but the first available parking spot was so far away it might have been Novemberfest by the time I got there.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

The Oktoberfest celebration in Smithville gets raved about so much that it has become legendary in the Garden State.

Details on Smithville's Oktoberfest

I'm going to get there this year for sure, and if you want to be there, too, here are all the details you'll need.

Read More: New Jersey Fall Fun - The Great Pumpkin Festival

This year, Oktoberfest in Smithville takes place on October 3rd and 4th, both days from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Google Maps Google Maps

And the event will feature all the fun of years past and even more. Of course, there are train and carousel rides, plus paddle boats and antique arcades.

Smithville's Oktoberfest 2026

Plus, enjoy shopping at 50 shops in the village, and enjoy visiting 100 juried crafters, as well as plenty of activities for the kids, and a delicious international food court.

Get our free mobile app

And I wished I knew this the year I tried to go, but didn't want to walk the long walk from my car. Shuttle service is available from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM both days.

This year I'm going to make it, and I hope you will to. It sounds like fun for the whole family!

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo