NJ small business steps up to help Spadea’s RV problem

Fridays in the summer mean a few things on the morning show.

First, of course, it's about honoring law enforcement with our #BlueFriday segment.

Then it's about the Jersey Shore, great NJ small businesses and letting you vent so you feel better headed into the weekend.

On the small business front a couple things happened this morning. First, today is not an intermittent fasting day for me. I take one day off a week so I was able to enjoy a great breakfast delivered by my friend Peter, who owns the Ewing Diner. Sausage, eggs, bacon ... awesome.

The next thing that happened is my friend Eileen, who owns Bowker's Deli in Beach Haven, called the show and offered to let me park my RV in her back parking lot while we enjoy a day at the beach.

She offered seasonal passes for the beach, but as you know as beach tag advocate, I am happy to contribute to the local revenue. Beach tags allow for revenue to be collected to pay for beach maintenance, cleanliness and lifeguards.

I even opposed free tags for veterans for the same reason — read the article before you get mad!

So get down the shore, pick up a cheesesteak and buy a beach tag to enjoy a great weekend at the Jersey shore!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

