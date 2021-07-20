NJ singer Halsey welcomes baby with ‘gratitude’

If you know anything about Halsey you know her just born baby announcement was not going to be boring. Or standard.

(If you don’t know anything about Halsey, she was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane in Edison, released music on social media in her teens and got noticed and is now a famous Grammy award-winning singer.)

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

She had the baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin. They named the child Ender Ridley Aydin. She shared this photo on Instagram.

But if you want a truly “Halsey” quote, here’s what she said previously about the upcoming album art for a concept album all about pregnancy and childbirth. The art? Her sitting on a thrown with a child on her lap (not hers; Ender wasn’t born yet) and her bare breast showing.

“The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” Halsey said. “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired.”

Like a true Jersey girl, Halsey says what she thinks and she doesn’t care if you don’t get it.

Want some other quotes?

“I was a weirdo. I think I wanted to be liked, but I didn't have the attention or bother to actually make an effort to be. I also think I had a different perception of what I needed to do to be liked.”

“A guitar can be so human, so sorrowful, so angry, and I wanted to figure out how to achieve that vibe without having to actually use guitars, because 'Badlands' is a very futuristic record - and making it that in an era of futuristic music is a really hard thing to do!”

“I'm a musician with a very unique mental state, I suppose. I'm agoraphobic. I'm scared to leave my house. I haven't been alone in, like, two years. I'm either with my boyfriend or my assistant, my manager or my tour manager. I won't go anywhere by myself; I'm too terrified.”

Halsey is a Warren Hills Regional High School grad and Ender is extremely special to her. The baby is what some call a “rainbow baby”; a baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth. Halsey went through several miscarriages and battled endometriosis during which she had her eggs frozen. So she mentioned gratitude and euphoria for a reason.

By the way, if you don’t know Halsey’s music here’s an example.

Congrats to the happy couple and a long and happy life to baby Ender!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

