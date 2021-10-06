NJ native Halsey to return to Saturday Night Live (Opinion)

Saturday Night Live was back last week to kick off the sketch show's 47th season. Saturday's episode will be graced with some Garden State greatness... as well as Kim Kardashian West, who will host the show.

Pop singer Halsey, an Edison, New Jersey native, is taking the SNL stage for the fourth time as this week's musical guest. Her previous appearances include the episodes hosted by Sam Rockwell (Jan. 2018), Adam Driver (Jan. 2020), and she did double duty as host and musical guest in Feb. 2019.

This time she will likely perform songs from her album released in June, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power."

Here is her monologue from when she hosted where she insists on a bigger cheer when she mentions her Jersey roots.

Now THAT'S some Jersey pride.

This will be the Grammy-nominated artist's first time on the show since giving birth to her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, earlier this year. The baby's father is Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin.

What's awesome about Halsey is she's not just there to stand and sing, she gives full-on performances. Watch below as she paints a full mural while performing her hit "Eastside" in 2019.

(Meanwhile, I struggle with stick figures.)

Then in her next episode in 2020 she belted her song "You Should Be Sad" while dancing and riding... I don't even know what to call it, the torso of a mechanical bull? Whatever it is, it's impressive.

What a champ.

Hopefully, this Saturday's episode will feature equally entertaining musical performances (I have less faith in the actual host, but I hope she proves me wrong).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

