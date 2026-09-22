ShopRite hiring event coming to New Jersey stores this Saturday
ShopRite Hiring Event Comes To Eight States This Saturday
ShopRite locations across several states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, will be hosting in-store hiring events for full-time, part-time, and management positions this month.
If you or someone you know is looking for a job, many of the positions offer on-the-job training and flexible scheduling. Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, and team members in the inventory and grocery departments, among others.
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The job fair will take place Saturday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find ShopRite Jobs Near You With No Application Needed
There's no need to register before you go. All you have to do, if you're interested, is head to the customer service counter at any participating store, and they'll direct you to the hiring team.
"Candidates can simply stop by to speak with hiring teams and learn more about available opportunities," according to the press release.
To find a participating store near you and for more information, click HERE. Just show up this Saturday, meet the hiring team, and see what positions are available!
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