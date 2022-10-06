NJ sheriff wants your help to name new K-9 officer

This isn’t just any dog. The male yellow Labrador retriever has a more important job than most of us humans.

This pooch is highly trained and will be working as a Somerset County Sheriff’s officer. K-9 officer, of course.

This dog’s job is going to be sniffing out illegal drugs like opioids. Last year Somerset County had 56 suspected overdose deaths and 233 Narcan doses administered.

“Our K-9 officers and their handlers make a difference every day in the lives of Somerset County residents, with our K-9s taking millions of dollars of illegal drugs off the streets,” says Sheriff Darrin J. Russo. “We’re so excited to bring our newest K-9 officer to the battle against opioids that have damaged so many lives.”

The K-9 unit was established 20 years ago in Somerset County and under Sheriff Russo the number of K-9 officers has more than doubled to 9 with 6 handlers. The newest will be paired with Officer David Daneker. There’s only one problem.

They can’t think of a name.

According to Russo:

“Adding a new member to this Somerset County Sheriff’s family is always exciting, but we need the community’s help in giving our new K-9 officer his name!”

Now other than pride of naming a K-9 officer which is reason enough to do this, there’s more in it for you. The winner of the naming contest receives some awesome Somerset County Sheriff's swag. But you'll even be invited to the naming ceremony and will get to meet the other members of the K-9 unit. Very cool.

So if you want to suggest a name there are two ways to do it. Either download the Somerset County Sheriff app and use the 'submit a tip' tab or just email Michelle Royer at Royer@co.somerset.nj.us. The deadline is October 24 at 4 p.m..

Here’s where I’m tempted to end this by throwing out a few name suggestions. But…I know mine will suck. You’ll do better.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

