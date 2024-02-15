Lawmakers get heat from NJ 101.5 listeners on plan to sexualize kids (Opinion)

It's a classic moment showing that when "we the people" get mad enough and act, we can impact change in government.

Although we've had a victory in this battle, the war to stop government overreach and protect parents and kids is far from over.

The victory was having the NJ Senate Education Committee pull the Orwellian "Freedom to Read Act," which is nothing more than a radical attempt to protect librarians and other school administrators from liability when they push sexually explicit books on kids.

One book at the center of a controversy in Roxbury, New Jersey, is called "Gender Queer." In it, there are sexually explicit drawings including an older man with a boy. The word for adults having sexual relations with children has a name: no, it's not literature; no, it's not love. It's called pedophilia. And shockingly, it seems we have legislators that want to normalize it.

You have to ask, why would an adult elected official, or school librarian, want to allow children to have open access to sexually explicit material? What other questions should we be asking about these adults before we let them work in public positions, especially with children?

The good news is that with the calls to legislators on Wednesday, they backed down and pulled the bill from the agenda at Thursday's meeting.

Appreciate the hard work of Greg Quinlan from Garden State Families who helped lead the latest fight for parents in kids in New Jersey.

We were joined by Shawn Hyland from the New Jersey Family Policy Center. He's another outspoken champion for parents and kids in New Jersey. He joined us to discuss the absurdity of changing criminal codes to allow kids access to sexually explicit material.

He's got a direct information link so you can educate yourself on the bill, you can find that HERE.

Remember, we may have won this latest round, but the forces working to undermine families and sexualize children are working hard on their next assault. Get informed and join the fight.

We were also joined by courageous mom, Kristen Cobo, who is among the moms, including NJ mom Christina Balestriere, who are being sued by the Roxbury HS librarian.

The left-wing spin on the issue is that these moms are defaming the librarian for exposing sexually explicit material in the school.

Again, we have to ask, why would a school librarian want age-inappropriate sexually explicit material to be accessed by 13-year-old kids? The far-left narrative uses the word "book ban" to describe the move to protect kids from what many consider pornographic material.

Some have even used "Hitler" references to describe parents. Good grief! No one is banning books. Removing certain books from libraries used by minor children is not a ban, it's common sense.

If you want to join our fight to protect parental rights and protect kids, we're happy to have you!

If you are able to help Kristen Cobo and the other courageous moms fight for common sense in education, please click HERE.

