NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating

A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.

The document filed in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday gave Joseph Castoria III a 20-day window to appear or be served a $60,180 judgment with interest dating back to Oct. 12, 2013.

Starting on or around that date and continuing until at least Nov. 27, 2018, the Port Authority said, Castoria improperly used E-ZPass exclusive lanes on 975 occasions, for each of which he was sent a citation.

The violations were committed, according to the Port Authority, using vehicles registered in New Jersey and associated with three different license plate numbers.

Thursday's filing said that in June 2019, Castoria reached an agreement to pay a total of $31,900 with a due date in December 2020.

However, the Port Authority said that Castoria has only sent $2,800 so far.

The agency breaks down the amount it says it is owed as $14,230 in actual tolls plus $48,750 in administrative fees, for a total of $62,980 — or $60,180 remaining on Castoria's tab less the $2,800 already paid.

The $62,980 figure now amounts to nearly double Castoria's initial agreement with the Port Authority dating back three-and-a-half years, at which time the Port Authority had approved lowering the costs of tolls and fees owed.

Now, the agency says it is asking for the original, full amount — plus interest.

