NJ schools that ranked in US News Top 100 northeast universities
Stating the obvious, a college education is ridiculously expensive. If you’re attending one of 9 New Jersey colleges or universities that made U.S. News & World Report’s top 100 northeast universities, you’ll probably feel better about your debt.
This is their ranking of regional universities as opposed to national universities. National are defined as those offering masters programs as well as doctoral, with regionals offering some masters but no doctoral programs.
All but one school moved up on the list this year and one cracked the top 100 since 2022.
So for regional universities which New Jersey schools landed in their top 100 in the northeast? Read on.
Saint Elizabeth University
96
Formerly College of Saint Elizabeth, a private Catholic liberal arts school big on teaching degrees. Ranked 101 last year.
Caldwell University
80
This private Catholic school in Caldwell, New Jersey moved up 13 notches this year.
William Paterson University of New Jersey
69
Founded in 1855, it’s the third-oldest public institution in the state. This public university located in Wayne ranked 75 last year.
Saint Peter’s University
45
Up from 58 last year, this private Jesuit university is located in Jersey City. You might remember the Peacocks historic run last year when the men’s basketball team made it to the Elite Eight and was the first 15 seed to do so.
Fairleigh Dickinson University
45
Private university in Madison, New Jersey that jumped 18 spots from last year’s 63 ranking.
Rider University
33
This private university in Lawrence Township is the only NJ school making the top 100 list to have dropped in ranking. Last year they were 22.
Ramapo College of New Jersey
27
A public school located in Mahwah that moved up one notch since last year’s list.
Monmouth University
17
A private school that was 18 last year, Monmouth University is in West Long Branch.
The College of New Jersey
4
Last year TCNJ was number 5 on the US News list and didn’t have much room to go any higher, yet they managed. This public school has a beautiful campus located in Ewing Township. With a listed $17,980 in-state tuition you’d be lucky to attend here.
