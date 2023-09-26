NJ schools that ranked in US News Top 100 northeast universities

Did you choose the right school?

Stating the obvious, a college education is ridiculously expensive. If you’re attending one of 9 New Jersey colleges or universities that made U.S. News & World Report’s top 100 northeast universities, you’ll probably feel better about your debt.

This is their ranking of regional universities as opposed to national universities. National are defined as those offering masters programs as well as doctoral, with regionals offering some masters but no doctoral programs.

All but one school moved up on the list this year and one cracked the top 100 since 2022.

So for regional universities which New Jersey schools landed in their top 100 in the northeast? Read on.

Saint Elizabeth University

96

Formerly College of Saint Elizabeth, a private Catholic liberal arts school big on teaching degrees. Ranked 101 last year.

In the Classroom Multi Ethnic Students Listening to a Lecturer and Writing in Notebooks. Smart Young People Study at the College. gorodenkoff loading...

Caldwell University

80

This private Catholic school in Caldwell, New Jersey moved up 13 notches this year.

insta_photos GettyImages insta_photos GettyImages loading...

William Paterson University of New Jersey

69

Founded in 1855, it’s the third-oldest public institution in the state. This public university located in Wayne ranked 75 last year.

Rattankun Thongbun Rattankun Thongbun loading...

Saint Peter’s University

45

Up from 58 last year, this private Jesuit university is located in Jersey City. You might remember the Peacocks historic run last year when the men’s basketball team made it to the Elite Eight and was the first 15 seed to do so.

Schoolboy with basketball standing in basketball court Wavebreakmedia loading...

Fairleigh Dickinson University

45

Private university in Madison, New Jersey that jumped 18 spots from last year’s 63 ranking.

Silhouettes of Diverse International Students Celebrating Graduation Robert Churchill ThinkStock loading...

Rider University

33

This private university in Lawrence Township is the only NJ school making the top 100 list to have dropped in ranking. Last year they were 22.

Rider University The front entrance to Rider University (Matthew White, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Ramapo College of New Jersey

27

A public school located in Mahwah that moved up one notch since last year’s list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Monmouth University

17

A private school that was 18 last year, Monmouth University is in West Long Branch.

(Monmouth University/Google Maps) (Monmouth University/Google Maps) loading...

The College of New Jersey

4

Last year TCNJ was number 5 on the US News list and didn’t have much room to go any higher, yet they managed. This public school has a beautiful campus located in Ewing Township. With a listed $17,980 in-state tuition you’d be lucky to attend here.

The entrance to TCNJ in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) The entrance to TCNJ in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.