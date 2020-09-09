NJ schools take on fall 2020 sports: Who’s playing, who’s not

As New Jersey’s approach to reopening schools amid coronavirus slowly emerged this summer, student athletes waited anxiously for the green light. Among the events and activities derailed by COVID-19 in the pandemic’s onset in New Jersey was the spring sports season.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced in August that even as students and entire schools opted to start the new year remotely, athletes would be eligible to take part in their respective seasons.

Based on that clarification, a number of districts have forged ahead with practices and plans for fall competition in football, soccer, tennis and cross country. A few made the call to postpone this year’s fall season, citing health, safety and financial challenges.