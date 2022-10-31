A public elementary school security guard has been accused of being a child sex predator.

Freddy Salas, 60, of Bayonne, was charged with multiple sex crimes involving two children, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

He has been employed as a guard with Jersey City Public Schools at School 5, according to Suarez, who added the crimes did not involve any students or occur on district property.

Salas was arrested on Monday in the area of the school where he was working at Merseles Street and Fourth Street.

The charges against the security guard

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Salas was being held at Hudson County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

The prosecutor said additional information would not be released in order to protect the victims.

Anyone looking to report a sex crime can call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

