Middle-schooler punished for ‘We’re all lesbians’ shirt, mom says

WEST ORANGE — A mom is pleased with a turnaround by her daughter's school district after the girl wore a T-shirt that reads "We're all lesbians," from the Broadway musical "The Prom" to her middle school.

Eighth-grader Justice Cillo-Smith received a dress code violation from her West Orange middle school after she wore the shirt on Sept. 25, according to an Oct. 4 post by mother Gwen Wu on her Facebook page. Wu said a guidance counselor told her that the shirt violated a school rule about clothing that contains "sexual innuendo, inappropriate language, sayings or symbols."

When Wu went to the school, the principal said the shirt was a violation of a rule against clothing that can be "dangerous and/or disruptive to the learning environment," and he was trying to protect Justice from being the target of hate, Wu said.

Wu told Tap into Nutley that Justice, who attends Liberty Middle School, identifies as lesbian, and felt "singled out" and discriminated against. A friend of Justice's wore the same shirt, as an "experiment," to Roosevelt Middle School, West Orange's other middle school, with an entirely different outcome, Wu wrote.

"Not only did that 8th grader NOT get a dress code violation but she was commended for wearing it in solidarity while at a LGBTQ presentation from Garden State Equality," Wu wrote.

But after speaking this week at the Board of Education meeting, Wu said, her "heart is full" after members expressed support for Justice, and the superintendent was "apologetic for how she felt targeted with intolerance and he will be reviewing the incident to get back to us at a later date."

"The Prom," which just closed but continues with a national touring company, is about four Broadway actors who go to Edgewater, Indiana to support a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

Wu and Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Cascone have not yet returned messages from New Jersey 101.5 on Friday morning. Cascone told Tapinto at the time of its article that he hadn't yet heard about the situation, but would look into it.

