NJ school district not ready to mandate armband monitors

BUTLER — A Morris County school district's plan to use electronic armbands to monitor student and staff body temperatures has been put on hold, the superintendent told News 12 New Jersey.

Superintendent Dan Johnson told News 12 New Jersey on Tuesday that the district has scrapped the armbands because the company could not deliver the product on time.

According to the plan, students and staff would be responsible to replace misplaced armbands and would not be allowed in the buildings without it.

The school also ordered 10,000 masks and 1,400 "Butler masks" for staff and students.

Accwell armband (Butler school district)

Jeanne LoCicero, legal director for the New Jersey chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, called the armbands a type of "ongoing intrusive search."

"Parents should not be forced to choose between their child’s education and their privacy rights," LoCicero said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5. "They also should not be forced to take responsibility for this equipment in order for their children to be able to attend school. We know from other districts that there are less burdensome ways to protect the health of school communities."

Johnson's assistant told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday morning Johnson was not available for comment.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: